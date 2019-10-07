Home States Odisha

Black buck shot, Vishnois up in arms

Published: 07th October 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: A woman in Jodhpur’s Rewar village who saw four poachers kill a black buck on Thursday, is on an indefinite fast demanding immediate arrest of the hunters. 
Indira Vishnoi, the eyewitness to the poaching tragedy, sat on Dharna on Friday along with a group of wildlife enthusiasts from the Vishnoi community, known widely as protectors of the environment and wildlife in western Rajasthan.

On Saturday afternoon, her condition deteriorated sharply, forcing the district administration to rush in an ambulance and a number of doctors to treat her at the spot. She, however, refused to be shifted or to end the protest until the arrest of poachers.
Jeeta Ram, a member of Bishnoi community, who is a part of the group said “Even if  we have to die to protect our environment, we will happily do so with no worries. Even if we were to have our heads severed, it’s a no concern. We don’t worry whether a hunter’s bullet will get us. We just want them to face the law.”

Ranger Kailash Giri said one of the poachers Baluram Banwri has been arrested and the forest department is confident of arresting the remaining three – Babulal, Kailash and Manohar Banwri - also within a few days. 

Though protestors continued their agitation through Saturday, following  written assurances from district authorities, a compromise was finally reached and the group protest was eventually lifted late night.
“Vishnoi is witness to this incident and the buck died in her lap. Officials have promised arrest of all poachers in three days. We have postponed the agitation. If it does not happen by Monday, the agitation will be resumed.We will meet the CM when he visits Jodhpur to express our feelings,” said Ramlal Bhavad, President of Vishnoi Tiger force.
The community had shot to fame nearly two decades back when they played a critical role in nailing down Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for his poaching adventures near Jodhpur. 
 

