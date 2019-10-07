Despite ban, illegal mining continues in Mayurbhanj forests

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Despite prohibitory orders in eco-sensitive zones close to Similipal Biosphere Reserve in Mayurbhanj district, illegal mining continues indiscriminately in as many as 15 locations.

While several illegal crusher units and quarries are flourishing in Kaptipada, Dukura and Bangiriposhi ranges in Baripada forest division, the district administration has failed to take action. The matter came to light after a district level monitoring committee submitted its inspection report to the administration.

As per reports, the committee recently visited several places in the division and inspected illegal mining sites and crusher units.

They found that illegal mining has been continuing at 15 places in forest areas of Similipal under Baripada division despite enforcement of the prohibitory orders.

While more than nine crusher units under Dukura and Kaptipada ranges have been operating illegally, 15 such units were found in Bangiriposhi forest range.

Last month, the district administration had imposed the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC at eco-sensitive zones under Kaptipada and Dukura ranges close to Similipal. These places include Sorishabila, Damdarpur, Bahalda, Gavei, Balipal, Subarnamanjari, Devagaon, Biprachandrapur, Beshorpani, Natasahi and Andia Tikira and Bada Pathara, said Baripada DFO Swayam Kumar Mallick.

“We have already submitted the committee report to the district administration for immediate closer of the illegal crusher units. Besides the forest department, the officials of revenue, police, mining and pollution board have a key role to check the illegal practice, but to no avail,” he said. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said the district and sub-divisional level monitoring committees have been formed to check illegal mining. However, he assured to look into the matter soon.