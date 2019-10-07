Govt order to schools on fire safety  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has asked high schools across the State to submit fire safety and building certificates by December 31 failing which strong action will be taken.

In a letter to Government, aided and Sanskrit higher secondary schools, Director of higher education Sundarlal Seal has warned that salary of faculty members and staff members of schools, which do not comply with directive and submit documents, will be withheld.

The letter said the Government will de-recognise the private higher secondary schools which fail to submit the documents within the deadline. The Ministry of Human Resource Development had sought the certificates from all higher secondary schools in the State by September. But the State Government is yet to comply with the direction.

As a move to comply with the directive as early possible, salary will not be released to schools which fail to submit the required documents from January 1, 2020. The private Plus II colleges will also face the same action.