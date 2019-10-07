Home States Odisha

Heat on police over new parameters  

The concerns of the officers are not unfounded. Most of the police stations in the district have not yet been upgraded and the shortage of manpower and logistics have been a major worry for the IICs. 

Published: 07th October 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Police officers in the rank of Inspectors-in-charge (IICs) and Officers-in-charge (OICs) in Sundargarh district are feeling the heat as meeting the new policing parameters that have come into force with the launch of State Government’s transformative citizen-centric initiative ‘Mo Sarkar’ on October 2, has emerged as an uphill task.

The Rourkela Police District has 24 police stations, including nine rural and a few beat houses under its jurisdiction while the Sundargarh District Police (SDP) has 15 police stations, including one urban and five police out posts. The majority of these police stations are ill-equipped to render high standards of policing.

A cross section of the IICs stressed the need for simultaneous upgradation of the police system and apprehended adverse career consequences for reasons beyond their control. Under the initiative, the number of cognisable cases is bound to rise and the total cases lodged in any police station may just double.

An Inspector pointed out that the overall responsibility of effective policing lay with the IICs who would now be judged on parameters like timeliness and effectiveness of action, professionalism in behaviour, acknowledgement of complaint and follow-up action among other things.
He said even a busy urban police station at Rourkela has a total of 12 personnel, including the IIC and in the event of registration of five cases and availability of three Investigating Officers (IOs), complainants of the rest two cases are bound to be dissatisfied. 

He said an IO needs seven to 10 days to complete inquiry in a case but the IICs and junior officers additionally perform patrolling, law and order and other duties. If an IIC becomes an IO after registering a case and next day attends a serious law and order responsibility, he may not be able to follow up on the investigation and face consequences. In order to meet the new parameters, investigation and law and order duties have to be separated with posting of more IOs and at least two vehicles and six drivers at each police station.

Another officer termed it as an imposition. He said frustration is inevitable if a cop regularly works overtime under pressure with no proper rest. 
 

