Lakhs gather to celebrate famous Chatar Yatra

Around three lakh devotees congregated in the town to celebrate the famous Chatar Yatra of Manikeswari on Sunday.

BHAWANIPATNA: Around three lakh devotees congregated in the town to celebrate the famous Chatar Yatra of Manikeswari on Sunday.

Earlier, the Chatra of Manikeswari representing the deity was taken to Jenakhal on the outskirts of the town secretly after the ritual of ‘Sandhi Puja’ was performed in the temple.

The return journey of the deity started early in the morning amid beating of traditional percussion instruments like ‘Jena badya’, ‘Ghumura’, ‘Ghanta’ and ‘Insane’ by 30 cultural troupes.
The chorus of folk musical instruments left the devotees, who were waiting for hours, mesmerised.
It took around eight hours to cover a distance of just three km owing to the large gathering of devotees. Despite appeals by the police and district administration to refrain from the practice, thousands of devotees sacrificed goats on the Yatra route to appease the Goddess.

After the Chatar reached the temple gate, it was received by the designated scion of the royal family and after performance of rituals, taken inside the ‘garbha gruha’ by the priest.
In order to maintain law and order and ensure smooth conduct of the Yatra, elaborate security arrangements were made. 

