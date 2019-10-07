Sarala temple decked up

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The famous 17th century Sarala temple at Kanakapur, one of the oldest Shakti peethas of Odisha, wears a new look during Dussehra.

As per legend, the idol of Astabhuja Devi Sarala was established by Lord Parsuram at the shrine. Out of the idol’s eight hands (Astabhuja), six are used for holding weapons to kill demon ‘Mahisasur’ while the other two hold on to scriptures. Such image of the Goddess is a rarity not only in Odisha but also the country.

The devotees worship Devi Sarala as both Goddess Durga and Bagadevi Saraswati. The history of Durga Puja in Sarala peetha dates back to 17th century AD.

Devi Sarala patronises the cultures of Vaishnav and Shakta. Rarely one finds the use of Vilva ‘patra’ and Tulasi ‘patra’ in any temple, as they are symbols of two distinct Hindu cultures. The Goddess is offered bel and basil leaves daily. Besides, ‘Sodasa’ puja is performed during Durga Puja and during this time, ‘manda pitha’ (rice cake) and ‘kakara’ are offered to the deity.

After the rituals are performed, the Goddess leaves her throne and moves from one village to another on a ‘Biman’ (a throne made of wood) and this signals the start of the six-day Danda Yatra. The village roads are decorated with colourful lights and bhajans, kirtans, patua and conch dance are performed.

Animal sacrifice was once part of the festival. It was customary for devotees to sacrifice hundreds of animals during Maha Asthami to appease the Devi. However, with former Tirtol MLA Nisamani Khuntia along with environmentalists and human rights activists campaigning against it, animals are now being substituted with ‘chalkumro’ (a type of pumpkin), cucumber and banana.