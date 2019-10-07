Home States Odisha

Stage set for Boial Yatra in Western Odisha

‘Boial Yatra’, the festival of Shakti worship, is immensely significant for the inhabitants of rural areas in Western Odisha. 

Published: 07th October 2019 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: ‘Boial Yatra’, the festival of Shakti worship, is immensely significant for the inhabitants of rural areas in Western Odisha. 
The Yatra is celebrated in the rural areas and the presiding deity of the area or Goddess Samaleswari is worshipped for the well being of villagers and good harvest.
The villages in the region celebrate the festival on any day between Ashwina Suklapakhya Nabami (ninth day of the bright fortnight in the Odia month of Ashwina) and Ashwina Purnima (full moon day in the month of Ashwina). This year, the Yatra will begin on Monday and conclude on October 13.

As per tradition, a male member from village priest’s family takes on primary role during the Yatra and he is referred to as ‘Barua’. It is believed that the Goddess enters the body of the ‘Barua’ and he becomes her emissary. Two persons known as ‘Bahatia’ hold the Barua tight from both sides in a bid to control him as he sways amidst reverberating sounds of ‘Dhol’, ‘Muhuri’ and ‘Ghanta’. Animals are sacrificed during the Yatra and offered by the devotees to the Goddess.

The Barua, better known as Boial, is taken out in a procession in the village amidst beating of traditional musical instruments and he visits each household of the village and advises villagers on their personal problems. It is believed that  Boial can foretell the past, present and future of the devotees and villagers pay obeisance to him.

“The Boial visits each house of the village and each household worships him with great devotion”, said Haresh Kumar Pradhan of Kankhinda village in Dhankauda block of Sambalpur district.
Similar to Boial Yatra, Bali Yatra is celebrated in Sonepur and it continues for 16 days beginning from Ashwina Amavasya (new moon day) or Mahalaya till Ashwina Purnima. Bali Yatra is an annual festival of Shakti worship and is celebrated with spirit and devotion.

Though the Yatra is celebrated in different Shakit Pithas across Sonepur, Sureswari, Samaleswari, Khambeswari and Budharaja Pithas are the main centres of the Yatra which attract huge crowd during the period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp