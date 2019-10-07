Steel City struggles to get rid of plastics

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A year has passed since single use plastic was banned by Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC). However, the initiative has seen partial success owing to lax enforcement by the civic body.

Earlier, RMC, along with four other Municipal Corporations, had on October 2 last year enforced the ban after months of awareness drive. Despite the ban, the violators were allowed till November to dispose of available stocks of banned plastics.

The impact of the ban was seen after recovery of around three quintals of plastic products of below 50 microns and `60,000 fine.

Again on Gandhi Jayanti this year, the RMC extended the ban with the remaining Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) joining it.

General Secretary of UDBHAV, a forum for integrated development and mass awareness, V P Tiwari said there is little visible impact as the violators of the ban are back to their old habits. He said the real threat continues from hundreds of roadside food, vegetable and fruit vendors and other small shopkeepers who continue to provide single use plastic carry bags to customers.

Small hotels and roadside eateries still supply hot cooked food in single use polythene bags causing damage to environment and exposing customers to dangerous health hazards.

Tiwari said with the Durga puja underway and Laxmi puja and Diwali approaching, the city is all set to sink under tonnes of banned plastic garbage. He demanded that the RMC should launch a crack down on violators with sustainable measures.

RMC Deputy Commissioner S S Bhoi said this year’s ban starting from October 2 is the extension of last year’s ban. Crackdown on violators would be launched soon with the help of police, he added. Bhoi hoped that with enforcement and awareness, the city would soon get rid of harmful plastics.

Incidentally, almost all large and mid-size shops have replaced single use polythene bags with cloth-like non-woven polypropylene plastic bags. But the enforcement squad of the RMC is unclear if non-woven polypropylene bags are allowed or not.

A multi-pronged strategy to train slum women in paper bag making to create alternatives and livelihood options has also been given a quiet burial.