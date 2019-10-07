Home States Odisha

Steel City struggles to get rid of plastics

A year has passed since single use plastic was banned by Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC). However, the initiative has seen partial success owing to lax enforcement by the civic body.

Published: 07th October 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A year has passed since single use plastic was banned by Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC). However, the initiative has seen partial success owing to lax enforcement by the civic body.
Earlier, RMC, along with four other Municipal Corporations, had on October 2 last year enforced the ban after months of awareness drive. Despite the ban, the violators were allowed till November to dispose of available stocks of banned plastics.

The impact of the ban was seen after recovery of around three quintals of plastic products of below 50 microns and `60,000 fine.

Again on Gandhi Jayanti this year, the RMC extended the ban with the remaining Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) joining it.

General Secretary of UDBHAV, a forum for integrated development and mass awareness, V P Tiwari said there is little visible impact as the violators of the ban are back to their old habits. He said the real threat continues from hundreds of roadside food, vegetable and fruit vendors and other small shopkeepers who continue to provide single use plastic carry bags to customers.

Small hotels and roadside eateries still supply hot cooked food in single use polythene bags causing damage to environment and exposing customers to dangerous health hazards.
Tiwari said with the Durga puja underway and Laxmi puja and Diwali approaching, the city is all set to sink under tonnes of banned plastic garbage. He demanded that the RMC should launch a crack down on violators with sustainable measures.

RMC Deputy Commissioner S S Bhoi said this year’s ban starting from October 2 is the extension of last year’s ban. Crackdown on violators would be launched soon with the help of police, he added. Bhoi hoped that with enforcement and awareness, the city would soon get rid of harmful plastics.
Incidentally, almost all large and mid-size shops have replaced single use polythene bags with cloth-like non-woven polypropylene plastic bags. But the enforcement squad of the RMC is unclear if non-woven polypropylene bags are allowed or not.

A multi-pronged strategy to train slum women in paper bag making to create alternatives and livelihood options has also been given a quiet burial.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp