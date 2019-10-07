Home States Odisha

Tudu slams Govt over pregnant woman’s death 

BJP MP from Mayurbhanj Bisweshwar Tudu on Sunday slammed the State Government for the dismal health care facility.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  BJP MP from Mayurbhanj Bisweshwar Tudu on Sunday slammed the State Government for the dismal health care facility.
Taking a potshot at the recently launched ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Tudu said the death of a pregnant woman on way to hospital as the ambulance carrying her ran out of fuel speaks volumes about the health services of the State.

After visiting the family of Tulasi Munda, the deceased wife of Chittaranjan Munda, Tudu said a precious life could have been saved had there been a qualified obstetrician at Government hospital in Bangiriposhi. Four of the six sanctioned doctor posts are lying vacant for long while the ambulance of the hospital is in bad shape due to lack of maintenance. This gives a summary of ‘Mo Sarkar’, he remarked.
Nothing is more unfortunate as the incident occurred in an Assembly constituency represented by Revenue Minister Sudam Marandi, Tudu said.

Claiming that none of the health care schemes launched by the BJD Government is reaching the people, the BJP lawmaker said the only objective of the welfare schemes is to garner votes. He urged the Government to pay a compensation of `10 lakh to the family of the deceased woman.
Tulasi, a 23-year-old tribal woman in advance stage of pregnancy, was admitted to a Government hospital in Bangiriposhi. However, the doctors there referred her to the district headquarters hospital at Baripada on Friday night as her condition  had become critical.

The ambulance carrying Tulasi stopped near Kuliana as it ran out of fuel. After a delay of one hour, another vehicle could be arranged for the onward journey. She died on way to Baripada hospital, said Tulasi’s husband. 

