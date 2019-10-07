Home States Odisha

‘Upgrade K’para college to univeristy’

Besides, they have also demanded to build an engineering college and a 100-bed hostel in Al-Farooque Educational Trust at Kendrapara. 

Published: 07th October 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Locals and educationists under the banner of Kendrapara Nawjawan Union have urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to upgrade the 60-year-old Kendrapara Autonomous College into a university. 

The proposal to upgrade the college into a university was floated during a meeting held in the college recently where 10 former principals of the college, the present principal and teachers were present.
“We are hopeful that the State Government will approve the proposal.” said working president of the union Sk Ahesan.

“We have submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, Higher Education Minister and other officials over the demand recently. We are hopeful that the Government will upgrade the college into a university by developing all required facilities. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has suggested to limit the strength to a maximum of 100 affiliated colleges per university for effective administration and monitoring. Three years back, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team had granted the college ‘A’ grade after inspection. The research work can also be taken up once the college is converted into a university,” said vice-president of the union Padmanava Sahoo.

The Chief Minister on March 2 had inaugurated a rural campus of Utkal University at Siha village under Barchana block of Jajpur district over 66.30 acre of land to help large number of students, academicians and researchers.
 

