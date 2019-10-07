Home States Odisha

Use pen power, build a better world: VP’s call

Poetry should promote peace and motivate people to cultivate universal brotherhood, social harmony and tolerance, said Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here on Sunday. 

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu addressing the valedictory function of 39th World Congress of Poets at KIIT campus in Bhubaneswar on Sunday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Poetry should promote peace and motivate people to cultivate universal brotherhood, social harmony and tolerance, said Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here on Sunday. 

Addressing the valedictory function of 39th World Congress of Poets at KIIT University, Naidu said among the literacy forms, poetry has a profound influence. “Poetry can serve as a powerful catalyst that could hasten the process of social transformation and I am confident that you will use this tremendous power at your disposal to build a better world,” Naidu said to the global diaspora of poets present at the event. 

Stating that poetry is a powerful vehicle of inter-generational transmission of values and knowledge, Naidu said more than anything else, it has the capability to change attitudes, mindset and social norms. “If we aim at a more compassionate world, poetry can be one of the most powerful instruments,” he said.

Claiming that Indian tradition has relied on poetry for transmission of wisdom and scientific knowledge, he urged the young generation to preserve it. “India’s tryst with poetry is as old as the civilisation itself. Ramayan and Mahabharat are considered to be among the finest specimens of poetry ever written. These epics are considered to be treasure houses of India’s traditions and ethics, religion, politics and morals, and need to be preserved,” he said. 

The Vice-President urged schools to make poetry reading and appreciation a compulsory part of the curriculum. He also asked universities to encourage literature, arts and humanities in their curricula. “More and more people should be encouraged to write poetry, stories, novels and dramas in their native languages. We need poets, writers, artists and singers as much as we need doctors, engineers and scientists,” Naidu said.

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi who attended the event said poetry is nothing but compassion. It is an emotional identity that gives a different identity to an individual, he added.  
Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal recalled the works of some of the finest poets of Odisha. He said Lord Jagannath, the Lord of the Universe, who lives on this land is also a poet. 
KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta was conferred with the highest honour of World Congress of Poets ‘Golden Gable’ on the occasion.

