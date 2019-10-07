Where the ‘holy cannon’ is worshipped on Dussehra

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: It may sound strange but it’s customary for a group of residents of Jeypore to worship a ‘topo’ (cannon) as the brother of Goddess Durga for over 150 years on the premises of Surya Mahal during Dussehra.

As per legend, the Maharaja of Jagadalpur had occupied some bordering pockets of Kotpad and the soldiers of the King had tried to enter the prime localities of Jeypore dynasty. The former ruler of Jeypore Kingdom Ramchandra Deb appeased Goddess Kanakdurga to chase out the invaders.

The Goddess then asked the King to use a particular cannon in the battlefield. Accordingly, the King used the cannon in the war and won the battle.

During the war, the soldiers found that a tiger had appeared near the cannon and vanished. It encouraged the King and soldiers.

They believed that the appearance of the tiger near the cannon and the consequent victory of Jeypore Kingdom due to blessings of Goddess Durga helped them like a brother in the war and hence they named it ‘Bonda Bagh’.

Later, the auspicious ‘cannon’ was brought to Jeypore Rajnagar in 1880 and since then it is being worshipped in the Rajnagar area by the rulers on Dussehra.

After the abolition of Zamindari system, the residents of different villages and urban pockets throng the altar of Bonda Bagh on the premises of Surya Mahal and worship the cannon.

Though 10 years back, the auspicious ‘topo,’ believed to be the incarnation of Goddess Durga, was kept under a tree, now a temple has been constructed by locals and both the cannon and the Goddess are being worshipped in the temple.

The tribals of different areas of Koraput district who visit the place sacrifice goats and cocks during the festival.