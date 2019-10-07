Workers’ stir hits sanitation

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Heaps of garbage can be seen strewn on the roads in Purushottampur of Ganjam district as sanitation workers of the Notified Area Council (NAC) have been on a strike over their demands since Gandhi Jayanti.

The sanitation workers are on an indefinite strike since Wednesday demanding payment of outstanding amount, employees’ provident fund and disbursement of Durga puja advance. They have also prevented other nine regular and other sanitation staff from attending duty. The strike has turned the area into a mess.

“We have been receiving puja advance for the last four years. But this year, we are yet to receive the money,” the agitators said.

A similar situation prevails in Bhanjanagar NAC where 46 DLR workers engaged in sanitation have been on strike since September 29. “We demand regularisation of our service, payment through bank accounts, implementation of EPF, puja advance and other facilities. Earlier, we had submitted our demands to the Sub-Collector,” said Arakhita Behera, president of the DLR Employees’ Association.

As there is no dumping yard in Bhanjanagar, garbage has piled up on the streets and bylanes of the town.