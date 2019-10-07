Youth set on fire in school, dies in hospital

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR : An unidentified youth was burnt to death in Debgram UP School under Balikuda police limits in the district on Saturday night. Neither the identity of the youth has been confirmed nor the reason for the ghastly act established.

As per reports, some residents of Debgram village heard screams from the school on Saturday night. When they rushed to the spot, they found the hands and feet of the youth were tied with a rope and he was on fire. They rescued and admitted him to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in a critical condition. He succumbed to burn injuries on Sunday. During treatment, the youth stated that he belonged to Khurda district, but failed to give his identity.

On being informed, Balikuda police rushed to the hospital and seized the body for post-mortem.

However, the locals suspected that it was a pre-planned murder and the accused set the youth on fire after tying his legs and hands. Before he was rescued by the villagers, the victim had written ‘Madhu’ on the floor of the room raising suspicion over his death and reason behind the incident.

Balikuda IIC Sarbeswer Behera said though no complaint has been filed in this regard so far, a forensic team and a dog squad have been pressed into service to get some clues. Police, however, registered an unnatural death case and started investigation into the matter, he added.