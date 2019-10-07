Home States Odisha

Youth set on fire in school, dies in hospital

Police, however, registered an unnatural death case and started investigation into the matter, he added.

Published: 07th October 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR : An unidentified youth was burnt to death in Debgram UP School under Balikuda police limits in the district on Saturday night. Neither the identity of the youth has been confirmed nor the reason for the ghastly act established.

As per reports, some residents of Debgram village heard screams from the school on Saturday night. When they rushed to the spot, they found the hands and feet of the youth were tied with a rope and he was on fire. They rescued and admitted him to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in a critical condition. He succumbed to burn injuries on Sunday. During treatment, the youth stated that he belonged to Khurda district, but failed to give his identity. 

On being informed, Balikuda police rushed to the hospital and seized the body for post-mortem. 
However, the locals suspected that it was a pre-planned murder and the accused set the youth on fire after tying his legs and hands. Before he was rescued by the villagers, the victim had written ‘Madhu’ on the floor of the room raising suspicion over his death and reason behind the incident.

Balikuda IIC Sarbeswer Behera said though no complaint has been filed in this regard so far, a forensic team and a dog squad have been pressed into service to get some clues. Police, however, registered an unnatural death case and started investigation into the matter, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp