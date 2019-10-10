1 killed, 4 critical in brawl over liquor

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Craving for liquor turned fatal for a group of youths after one of them was murdered and four other sustained critical injuries in a drunken brawl at Sohela in Bargarh district late in the night on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Sanjeev Pradhan of Balsi village within Saraipali police limits in Chhattisgarh. The injured are Pradip Taria, Khirodra Bhoi, Daktar Bhoi and Bidyadhar Bhoi, all in the age group of 23-27 years and residents of Badipali village within Bijepur police limits in Bargarh.

Police said on Tuesday, the five youths had come to Sohela on Odisha and Chhattisgarh border to witness Dussehra celebrations and ‘Ravan Podi’. At around 1.30 am in the night, they went to a lane where country liquor was being sold illicitly at a makeshift food stall. They purchased a few pouches of country liquor and consumed it there.

The youths then decided to go for a second drinking session and went to get pouches from the stall. However, they refused to pay for the pouches this time, which led to an argument with the bootlegger.

The heated exchange soon turned into a clash between the two groups. Amid the fight, someone from the rival group attacked the five youths with a sharp weapon. All the five persons sustained critical injuries in the attack, police said.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and rushed the injured youths to Sohela community health centre. While Sanjeev was declared brought dead, the four others were referred to Bargarh district headquarters hospital. Their condition is stated to be critical.

Sohela IIC Nirmal Mohapatra said, “A case has been registered in this connection. The prime suspects have already been identified and are being interrogated. The accused will be arrested shortly.”