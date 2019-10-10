Home States Odisha

1 killed, 4 critical in brawl over liquor

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Sanjeev Pradhan of Balsi village within Saraipali police limits in Chhattisgarh.

Published: 10th October 2019 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Craving for liquor turned fatal for a group of youths after one of them was murdered and four other sustained critical injuries in a drunken brawl at Sohela in Bargarh district late in the night on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Sanjeev Pradhan of Balsi village within Saraipali police limits in Chhattisgarh. The injured are Pradip Taria, Khirodra Bhoi, Daktar Bhoi and Bidyadhar Bhoi, all in the age group of 23-27 years and residents of Badipali village within Bijepur police limits in Bargarh.

Police said on Tuesday, the five youths had come to Sohela on Odisha and Chhattisgarh border to witness Dussehra celebrations and ‘Ravan Podi’. At around 1.30 am in the night, they went to a lane where country liquor was being sold illicitly at a makeshift food stall. They purchased a few pouches of country liquor and consumed it there.

The youths then decided to go for a second drinking session and went to get pouches from the stall. However, they refused to pay for the pouches this time, which led to an argument with the bootlegger.
The heated exchange soon turned into a clash between the two groups. Amid the fight, someone from the rival group attacked the five youths with a sharp weapon. All the five persons sustained critical injuries in the attack, police said.  

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and rushed the injured youths to Sohela community health centre. While Sanjeev was declared brought dead, the four others were referred to Bargarh district headquarters hospital. Their condition is stated to be critical.

Sohela IIC Nirmal Mohapatra said, “A case has been registered in this connection. The prime suspects have already been identified and are being interrogated. The accused will be arrested shortly.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp