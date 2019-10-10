Home States Odisha

41.18 per cent cases pending in Orissa HC: Report

Vacancies in judge posts is reflecting on the pendency of cases in the Orissa High Court. Over 61,255 cases, more than five years old, are pending.

CUTTACK: Vacancies in judge posts is reflecting on the pendency of cases in the Orissa High Court. Over 61,255 cases, more than five years old, are pending.Of the total 1,48,737 cases filed in High Court, 41.18 per cent are pending as on October 9, 2019. Of these, 67,862 cases are writ petitions and 41,001 criminal cases. The rest 39,874 are civil cases.

The latest statistics available from National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) on High Court, indicates that a total of 14.74 pc or 25,732 cases have been pending for more than 10 years. Of the total cases, 3,247 have been pending for more than 20 years and 560 for more than 30 years.

The NJDG data revealed that 605 cases have been disposed of between September 4 to October 9 bringing down the backlog to 1,48,737 from 1,49,342.

In September, 4,204 cases were filed while 7,880 cases were disposed of during the same period. Of the cases cleared 596 were more than 10 years old, NJDG data indicated.The NJDG is part of the ongoing e-Courts Integrated Mission Mode Project. The e-committee of Supreme Court had launched NJDG to provide data on cases pending in high courts and district courts across the country.

The data is segregated into civil and criminal cases and further broken down on the basis of number of years the cases have been pending. The Centre has been urging Chief Justices of the high courts, to fast-track cases that are pending for more than 10 years.

In case of Odisha, the persisting backlog is attributed primarily to shortage of judges. In fact, around 50 pc of Judge posts have remained vacant for several years. Presently, there are 14 judges including the Chief Justice in High Court against a sanctioned strength of 27.

The last appointment of a judge in the High Court was made in November 2018. Things are expected to improve as two more judges will be appointed soon as their names were cleared by the Supreme Court collegium on October 3.

