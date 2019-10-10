BJP to stage dharna near Raj Bhawan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing its protest against the State Government for alleged irregularities in selection of beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and hijacking of different Central funded schemes, BJP will stage a dharna near Raj Bhawan here on Thursday.

There is no transparency in selection of beneficiaries for the four lakh houses sanctioned by the Centre as per the 2018 survey of the State Government. A majority of the beneficiaries are selected on party lines, said State BJP general secretary Pruthviraj Harichandan.

All the beneficiaries identified for housing as per the 2011 socio economic caste census (SECC) have received central assistance under PMAY by end of 2018. The state government identified 4 lakh new beneficiaries in 2018 for housing assistance. However, significant number of eligible persons are out of the list as the selection was made on party lines, claimed the BJP leader.

Alleging that the BJD MLAs are collecting ‘PC’ to the tune of `21,000 from PMAY beneficiaries, Harichandan said the State Government is misleading he people by renaming the scheme as ‘Mo Awas’.