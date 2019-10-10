Home States Odisha

Bodies of elderly couple killed over sorcery found

Police on Wednesday arrested one person for allegedly murdering an elderly tribal couple from Bhejdiha village on suspicion of sorcery.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Police on Wednesday arrested one person for allegedly murdering an elderly tribal couple from Bhejdiha village on suspicion of sorcery.The decomposed bodies of the couple, who had been missing since the last three days, were recovered from the Suna dam by Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) on Wednesday.

The deceased Sitaram Singh and his wife Leth Singh were allegedly killed by two persons Dibakar Danguli and Labo Ho of Mahulapangkha village. While Labo has been arrested, Dibakar is still at large.
The elder daughter of the couple Sima Singh had filed a missing report with the police on Monday. Sima had stated that she along with her parents and her younger sister Kuni had gone to see a football match at Chhatramba village on Sunday. While Sima and Kuni returned home in a bus after the match, the couple decided to walk to the village.

However, when her parents did not return home, Sima lodged a missing report with the local police the next day. Basing on the report, police registered a case and started a search operation to trace the couple. On Tuesday, a few broken bangles and the blood stained shirt worn by Sitaram were found. Later, an ODRAF team from Balasore joined the operation and found the bodies from Suno dam on Wednesday.
Kaptipada IIC Rina Behera said the prime accused in the case, Dibakar had not been keeping well. He blamed the couple for his illness and alleged they were practising sorcery. Dibakar then hatched a plan along with Labo to eliminate the couple.

The accused allegedly hacked the couple to death with a chopper on a road near a forest. They then threw the bodies into the Suno dam reservoir. A case under sections 301 and 302 of IPC has been registered against them. 

