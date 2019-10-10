Coop society polls likely in Jan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Cooperative Election Commission has initiated process for polls to management committees of cooperative societies in the State.With the five-year term of the existing committees of primary cooperative societies expiring in January, the election to constitute new committees has to be completed by January-end. As the election has to be conducted on different dates depending on the availability of manpower to discharge the duty of election officers and polling officers, the Commission has asked the Directorates, including Registrar of Cooperative Societies for preparatory arrangements.

Director of Industries, Secretary of Odisha Khadi and Village Industry Board, Directors of Handicraft and Cottage Industries, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Service, Ayush, Fisheries, Textiles, ST and SC Development department, CMD of OMFED and Managing Director of Mahila Vikash Samabaya Nigam Ltd have been directed to send details about the manpower available.

“Details on manpower are essential to assess the phases of election to be taken up to cover all cooperative societies and the necessity of the requirement of services of other department personnel. The staff would be deployed for election duties as election officers, presiding and polling officers,” said an official.

The Commission has also directed to identify the cooperative societies having own premises that can be used for polling. If suitable premises are not available in case of any society, alternative Government building like school or gram panchayat office located in the area can be used for conducting poll.

Since the election will be conducted on ballot papers, the Registrar of Cooperative Societies and heads of other directorates have been asked to ascertain the position of ballot boxes used during the last election and carry out repair work if the boxes need so.

As per rules, provisional electoral rolls will be prepared by the Chief Executive of the Societies before the conduct of election. Assistant Registrars of Cooperative Societies have been directed to be in readiness for conducting the election smoothly and timely.

Odisha has 9,298 registered cooperative societies, including 9,127 primary cooperative societies, 148 central cooperative societies and 23 apex cooperative societies. At least 15 members would be elected to each cooperative body while the president and the vice-president would be elected from among the 15 members.The last cooperative election was held on January 18 and January 25, 2015.

Total societies in Odisha

9,298 registered cooperative societies

9,127 primary cooperative societies

148 central cooperative societies

23 apex cooperative societies

15 members would be elected to each cooperative body

Last cooperative election held on January 18 and January 25, 2015