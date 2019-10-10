Cuttack in grip of carnival atmosphere

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The five-day Durga Puja festival drew to a close on Wednesday with immersion of idols.

In Cuttack, the route to Devigada, immersion ghat located on river Kathajodi, wore a carnival-like look as people from all walks of life joined in the colourful immersion processions, to the accompaniment of Dulduli, blowing of conches and cymbals.

Of total 165 puja pandals, Goddess Durga was worshipped at 85 pandals while Lord Hara-Parbati were consecrated at the remaining pandals.By 8 pm, over 40 idols of Goddess Durga and Hara-Parbati were immersed in the three artificial ponds set up on Kathajodi banks near Devigada.

According to committee members, immersion ceremony began at 8 am and after taking the medhas through respective localities, Puja committees took out their processions on the traditional immersion route from Ranihat to Devigada via Buxi Bazaar and Choudhury Bazaar.

Though there was a competition among puja committees to put up the most attractive procession, the committees opted for traditional folk dances and musical instruments with an aim to observe the immersion with minimum noise pollution.

Traditional tribal folk dances, Ghoda Nacha, Kela-Keluni, Sabara-Sabaruni folk dance, Jodi Sankha, Dhola-Mahuri or other traditional musical instruments like mrudanga and cymbals were extensively used for the sixth consecutive year.

Various traditional musical and folk dance troupes from different parts of the state also participated.

Shakti Pithas, Bengali communities and individual households had immersed their idols and Kalasas immediately after Vijaya Dasami rituals on Tuesday night.