Home States Odisha

Cuttack in grip of carnival atmosphere

Of total 165 puja pandals, Goddess Durga was worshipped at 85 pandals while Lord Hara-Parbati were consecrated at the remaining pandals.

Published: 10th October 2019 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

A medha being taken for immersion in Cuttack | rashmiranjan mohapatra

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The five-day Durga Puja festival drew to a close on Wednesday with immersion of idols.
In Cuttack, the route to Devigada, immersion ghat located on river Kathajodi, wore a carnival-like look as people from all walks of life joined in the colourful immersion processions, to the accompaniment of Dulduli, blowing of conches and cymbals.

Of total 165 puja pandals, Goddess Durga was worshipped at 85 pandals while Lord Hara-Parbati were consecrated at the remaining pandals.By 8 pm, over 40 idols of Goddess Durga and Hara-Parbati were immersed in the three artificial ponds set up on Kathajodi banks near Devigada.

According to committee members, immersion ceremony began at 8 am and after taking the medhas through respective localities, Puja committees took out their processions on the traditional immersion route from Ranihat to Devigada via Buxi Bazaar and Choudhury Bazaar.

Though there was a competition among puja committees to put up the most attractive procession, the committees opted for traditional folk dances and musical instruments with an aim to observe the immersion with minimum noise pollution.

Traditional tribal folk dances, Ghoda Nacha, Kela-Keluni, Sabara-Sabaruni folk dance, Jodi Sankha, Dhola-Mahuri or other traditional musical instruments like mrudanga and cymbals were extensively used for the sixth consecutive year.

Various traditional musical and folk dance troupes from different parts of the state also participated.
Shakti Pithas, Bengali communities and individual households had immersed their idols and Kalasas immediately after Vijaya Dasami rituals on Tuesday night.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp