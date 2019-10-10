Dengue patients cross 100 at SCB Medical

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In the last two days, 28 persons test positive for dengue daily at SCB Medical College and Hospital. Drop in rain and temperature has led to the spurt in dengue cases, said sources.

Of the 67 blood samples examined on Tuesday, as many as 23 blood samples have been tested positive for Dengue virus. Similarly, total 155 samples examined on Wednesday out of which as many as 34 tested positive for the vector-borne disease. According to Dr Sriprasad Mohanty, nodal officer of SCB Dengue Ward, total 101 dengue patients are undergoing treatment and six of them have been shifted to ICU after his condition deteriorated.

A sudden spurt in dengue cases at SCB Medical College and Hospital for the last two days.