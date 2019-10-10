Home States Odisha

DGP holds security audit ahead of Bijepur by-poll

Arrangements are being made to ensure that the by-election is conducted in an impartial and fair manner, says Sharma

Published: 10th October 2019 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

DGP BK Sharma addressing mediapersons after the review meet I Express

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Director General of Police (DGP) Bijay Kumar Sharma on Wednesday visited Bargarh and reviewed security arrangements for the upcoming Bijepur by-election on October 21.Addressing mediapersons, Sharma said all arrangements are being made to ensure that the by-election is conducted in an impartial and fair manner in compliance with the guidelines of the Election Commission (EC).

In the last few days, preventive actions have been taken against anti-socials and absconders with seizure of weapons and liquor as per EC guidelines. “Requirement of police force, patrolling vehicles for the election, locations of check posts and deployment of static forces in the region were assessed. The Bargarh SP has been asked to intensify patrolling in areas under the jurisdiction of four police stations in the Assembly segment,” the DGP said.

As Naxal activities are being reported in the nearby areas of Bijepur, adequate measures have been put in place to strengthen security for the by-election. While Bargarh SP Padmini Sahoo has requested for 30 platoons of police force, Sharma said, “We are reviewing the actual requirement and police force will be provided as per the need.”

Four companies of CRPF, three of SS Battalion, an SOG team, DVF and local APR will be deployed for the by-poll. Besides, police personnel who have previously served in the region will also be mobilised.
Among others, Additional DGP (Law and Order) RP Koche, Special DGP (Intelligence) Sunil Roy, IGP (Intelligence) RK Sharma, IGP (Operations) Amitabh Thakur, CRPF DIG Ram Charitra, Northern Range DIG Himansu Lal, Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh, Balangir SP MS Sampat, Bargarh SP, Nuapara SP Vinit Agrawal, Sonepur SP Devi Prasad Dash and Jharsuguda SP Aswini Kumar Mohanty were present during the review meeting.

On the day, the DGP also held separate meetings with senior citizens and police personnel. During his review of implementation of 5Ts initiative under the State Government’s ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme, Sharma directed the Northern Range DIG to suspend a Havildar who was caught in a video accepting bribe from a truck driver.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp