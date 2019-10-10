DGP holds security audit ahead of Bijepur by-poll

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Director General of Police (DGP) Bijay Kumar Sharma on Wednesday visited Bargarh and reviewed security arrangements for the upcoming Bijepur by-election on October 21.Addressing mediapersons, Sharma said all arrangements are being made to ensure that the by-election is conducted in an impartial and fair manner in compliance with the guidelines of the Election Commission (EC).

In the last few days, preventive actions have been taken against anti-socials and absconders with seizure of weapons and liquor as per EC guidelines. “Requirement of police force, patrolling vehicles for the election, locations of check posts and deployment of static forces in the region were assessed. The Bargarh SP has been asked to intensify patrolling in areas under the jurisdiction of four police stations in the Assembly segment,” the DGP said.

As Naxal activities are being reported in the nearby areas of Bijepur, adequate measures have been put in place to strengthen security for the by-election. While Bargarh SP Padmini Sahoo has requested for 30 platoons of police force, Sharma said, “We are reviewing the actual requirement and police force will be provided as per the need.”

Four companies of CRPF, three of SS Battalion, an SOG team, DVF and local APR will be deployed for the by-poll. Besides, police personnel who have previously served in the region will also be mobilised.

Among others, Additional DGP (Law and Order) RP Koche, Special DGP (Intelligence) Sunil Roy, IGP (Intelligence) RK Sharma, IGP (Operations) Amitabh Thakur, CRPF DIG Ram Charitra, Northern Range DIG Himansu Lal, Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh, Balangir SP MS Sampat, Bargarh SP, Nuapara SP Vinit Agrawal, Sonepur SP Devi Prasad Dash and Jharsuguda SP Aswini Kumar Mohanty were present during the review meeting.

On the day, the DGP also held separate meetings with senior citizens and police personnel. During his review of implementation of 5Ts initiative under the State Government’s ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme, Sharma directed the Northern Range DIG to suspend a Havildar who was caught in a video accepting bribe from a truck driver.