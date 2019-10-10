Doctor shortage hits healthcare at RGH

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Shortage of doctors remains a major concern at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) here.The hospital, which caters to around 12 lakh people from Panposh and Bonai sub-divisions, has witnessed growth in infrastructure with no dearth of funds. However, owing to shortage of doctors, functioning of Mother & Child Hospital (MCH) of RGH and the overcrowded Special New-born Care Unit (SNCU) have been adversely affected.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated the 100-bed MCH building of RGH on October 22, 2017. But, it has not been fully utilised and its OPD is run for only a few hours daily.

RGH sources said the 12-bed SNCU is presently functioning from the old Paediatric department building. Against its capacity of 12 beds, it caters to 24 to 30 critically ill newborn babies. The number of beds at the SNCU was increased to 24 but it is still not being fully utilised.

RGH Superintendent Dr D B Panda said the MCH would be made fully functional within a fortnight and simultaneously, the SNCU would be shifted there. He said against its bed strength of 128, the RGH, on an average, admits 250 patients to its Indoor Patient Department (IPD) daily. Similarly, 1,200 to 1,500 patients visit its OPD daily.

RGH has a sanctioned strength of 73 doctors, but as of now only 31 regular and two contractual doctors under District Mineral Foundation (DMF) are posted at the facility. Four more contractual doctors were appointed under DMF but they are yet to join duty.

Dr Panda said the vacancy position of RGH is better than other district hospitals of the State and the Government is trying its best to improve the situation.