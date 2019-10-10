Dussehra with a tribal touch

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Indigenous traditions marked Dussehra in Jeypore as more than a lakh of tribals witnessed the ‘Aparajita Puja’ and traditional lathi procession at the end of the 10-day long festival.Like previous years, over 50 lathis (sacred bamboo sticks), considered to be incarnation of Goddess Durga, were carried by tribal heads from different villages across Koraput and Nabarangpur districts to Banko Matha at Jeypore amid beatings of drums and tribal dances.

On Vijaya Dasami, the lathis were taken to Bhagabati temple, the presiding deity of Jeypore. After performing specific rituals, the tribal heads took the lathis along with palanquins of Goddess Bhagabati, Kalika and Basanti in a grand procession. Later, ‘Aparajita Puja’ was performed late in the night.

On the occasion, tribal dance and cracker shows along with Ravana Podi were organised by the Jeypore Puja Committee. Koraput Collector MS Mishra, MP Saptagiri Ulaka and MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati were present.

Similarly, huge crowds thronged the over 30 Puja pandals in Jeypore and Koraput areas on the last day of the festival. Devotees also made a beeline for Bhagabati, Kalika, Bhandargharani, Birikhmba and Majhigharani temples till late in the night to seek blessings of the Goddess on the auspicious day. Hundreds of goats and cocks were sacrificed at these temples on the day.

Tribal women priests from various villages assembled at Bimla temple in Sabara Srikhetra performed special rituals on the occasion. They chanted ‘mantras’ before the Goddess to seek blessings.Vijaya Dasami was celebrated on Monday in temples and various village altars, the Puja pandals observed Dussehra on Tuesday.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place in Jeypore anticipating presence of Maoists to witness the festival on the day. However, there were no reports of any untoward incident during the festival, police said.Immersion ceremony of Durga idols commenced on Wednesday in Koraput district.