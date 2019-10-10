Home States Odisha

Fisherman drowns, another missing in boat capsize

A fisherman drowned and another went missing after their boat capsized at Mahanadi river mouth near Nehru Bangla here on Wednesday.

Published: 10th October 2019 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A fisherman drowned and another went missing after their boat capsized at Mahanadi river mouth near Nehru Bangla here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Krushna Mallick while the missing fisherman is Laxmidhar Das. Sources said on Tuesday afternoon, a boat ‘Maa Jadua’ carrying five fishermen was returning back to Nehru Bangla harbour after fishing in deep sea when it capsized after being hit by massive tidal waves. On hearing the screams of the drowning fishermen, other boats nearby rushed to their aid and rescued three of them. However, two could not be traced. On Wednesday morning, the body of Krushna Mallick was retrieved from near Paradip lighthouse.

Paradip Marine police station IIC Pradyumna Kishore Behera said of five fishermen, three were found clinging on to a plastic jar in the sea near Mahanadi river mouth and were rescued.

A team of Marine police and other fishermen have been pressed into service to trace Laxmidhar. However, they have failed to reach the mishap site due to high tide and rough sea, he added. The rescued fishermen have been admitted to Atharbanki hospital and their condition is stable.

Notably, another boat had capsized at the same spot last month. However, all the seven in the boat were rescued by local police and fishermen. Locals said massive silt deposit was the cause behind frequent boat mishaps at Mahanadi river mouth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp