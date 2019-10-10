Fisherman drowns, another missing in boat capsize

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A fisherman drowned and another went missing after their boat capsized at Mahanadi river mouth near Nehru Bangla here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Krushna Mallick while the missing fisherman is Laxmidhar Das. Sources said on Tuesday afternoon, a boat ‘Maa Jadua’ carrying five fishermen was returning back to Nehru Bangla harbour after fishing in deep sea when it capsized after being hit by massive tidal waves. On hearing the screams of the drowning fishermen, other boats nearby rushed to their aid and rescued three of them. However, two could not be traced. On Wednesday morning, the body of Krushna Mallick was retrieved from near Paradip lighthouse.

Paradip Marine police station IIC Pradyumna Kishore Behera said of five fishermen, three were found clinging on to a plastic jar in the sea near Mahanadi river mouth and were rescued.

A team of Marine police and other fishermen have been pressed into service to trace Laxmidhar. However, they have failed to reach the mishap site due to high tide and rough sea, he added. The rescued fishermen have been admitted to Atharbanki hospital and their condition is stable.

Notably, another boat had capsized at the same spot last month. However, all the seven in the boat were rescued by local police and fishermen. Locals said massive silt deposit was the cause behind frequent boat mishaps at Mahanadi river mouth.