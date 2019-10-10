Home States Odisha

Hindu-Muslim unity at its best

Dussehra at Manikagoda village in Khurda district signifies the exemplary tradition of Hindu-Muslim unity.

Published: 10th October 2019 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NAYAGARH: Dussehra at Manikagoda village in Khurda district signifies the exemplary tradition of Hindu-Muslim unity.The village is named after a tribal girl Manika with whom a roving Hindu King fell in love. As per legend, the King wanted to marry the girl and settle in the village but could not. He then handed over a sword to the village chieftain, a Muslim and left. The ruins of the fort the King had built can be found in the village and the sword has been preserved as a treasure.

The festival started with sacrifice of four goats at Manika Bhuyan temple, in front of Jani, a tribal priest, who it is believed, gets some sort of divine power. The priest was then taken in a huge procession amid beating of drums around the village. The procession halted at the house of the Muslim chieftain called Dalabehera, who was clad in ‘dhoti’, ‘kurta’, scarf and a Muslim cap.

The Muslim chieftain offered ‘dhupa’, ‘deepa’ and ‘naibedya’ as per Hindu tradition to the Jani. The procession then culminated at Jogmaya temple where the Jani lost his divine powers.

The grand finale to the festival was held in front of Somenath temple at nearby Malisahi village where a ‘Yajna’ called ‘Aparajita Homa’ was performed by the Brahmin priests with Dalabehera attending it as a ‘Purodha’ (patron).

Shaikh Mojibur Rahman, who the assumed the role of Dalabehera after his father Shaikh Habibur Rahman died recently, pledged to keep the tradition alive despite funds crunch.Advocate Amiya Patnaik, a resident of Manikagoda, said the festival is a unique blend of tribal and Paika tradition.

Message should be spread across country: Aparajita
Nayagarh: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said the message of Hindu-Muslim unity of Manikagoda should be spread across the country. She said funds for the festival would no longer be a constraint for the villagers. The villagers, in a petition submitted to the MP, have urged that Manikagoda be included in the tourism map of Odisha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp