Hindu-Muslim unity at its best

By Express News Service

NAYAGARH: Dussehra at Manikagoda village in Khurda district signifies the exemplary tradition of Hindu-Muslim unity.The village is named after a tribal girl Manika with whom a roving Hindu King fell in love. As per legend, the King wanted to marry the girl and settle in the village but could not. He then handed over a sword to the village chieftain, a Muslim and left. The ruins of the fort the King had built can be found in the village and the sword has been preserved as a treasure.

The festival started with sacrifice of four goats at Manika Bhuyan temple, in front of Jani, a tribal priest, who it is believed, gets some sort of divine power. The priest was then taken in a huge procession amid beating of drums around the village. The procession halted at the house of the Muslim chieftain called Dalabehera, who was clad in ‘dhoti’, ‘kurta’, scarf and a Muslim cap.

The Muslim chieftain offered ‘dhupa’, ‘deepa’ and ‘naibedya’ as per Hindu tradition to the Jani. The procession then culminated at Jogmaya temple where the Jani lost his divine powers.

The grand finale to the festival was held in front of Somenath temple at nearby Malisahi village where a ‘Yajna’ called ‘Aparajita Homa’ was performed by the Brahmin priests with Dalabehera attending it as a ‘Purodha’ (patron).

Shaikh Mojibur Rahman, who the assumed the role of Dalabehera after his father Shaikh Habibur Rahman died recently, pledged to keep the tradition alive despite funds crunch.Advocate Amiya Patnaik, a resident of Manikagoda, said the festival is a unique blend of tribal and Paika tradition.

Message should be spread across country: Aparajita

Nayagarh: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said the message of Hindu-Muslim unity of Manikagoda should be spread across the country. She said funds for the festival would no longer be a constraint for the villagers. The villagers, in a petition submitted to the MP, have urged that Manikagoda be included in the tourism map of Odisha.