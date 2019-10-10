Home States Odisha

Minor toils to treat ailing father

Sobani has been suffering from paralysis for the last seven years and has no means to earn for his family of three.

Ailing Sobani Swain

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Government assistance for the poor has no meaning for 54-year-old Sobani Swain of Nalara village in Balikuda block, who has sent his minor son to another State to work so that he can generate funds for his treatment.

Sobani has not yet been given a house and any other assistance by the Government. His wife Ranjita Swain said the family owns 20 decimals of land in the village. But it has turned barren as Sobani is no longer able to cultivate it due to paralysis and  other diseases, that have taken a toll on his frail body. What’s worse is that despite several appeals to the district administration and BDO, no help has been extended to his family.

Meanwhile, Sarpanch of Apandara panchayat Sarat Kumar Sethy said Sobani’s family is being given rice under Antyodya scheme. However, despite being eligible for a certificate which entitles him to pension meant for the differently-abled, he is yet to get it.

