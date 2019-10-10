More rains forecast for Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials on Wednesday said light to moderate rainfall and thundershower are likely to occur at many places in Odisha on Thursday.“Light to moderate rainfall is expected to occur at many places on Thursday under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood,” said scientist, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Department, Shashikant Mishra. Thunderstorm with lightning will likely occur at isolated places in Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, besides a few other districts during the period.Light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activities are expected to occur at few places in the State till Saturday.

IMD said due to an anti-cyclonic circulation in the lower tropospheric level over northwest India, gradual reduction in moisture in the lower and mid-tropospheric levels and reduction in rainfall, south-west monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan on Wednesday, as against the normal date of September 1. The most delayed withdrawal in the past years has been recorded on October 1, 1961, followed by September 30 in 2007.

“South-west monsoon is active over Odisha and its withdrawal from the State will take some time. The monsoon normally retreats from the State after October 10,” Mishra said.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said, “Odisha has been receiving good rains since the last few days. During the last 24 hours, Sambalpur received heavy rains to the tune of 46 mm. Places like Chandbali, Sundargarh and Bhubaneswar also managed to receive light rains.”

The weather forecaster added Odisha’s rains can be traced back to a cyclonic circulation over south-coastal Odisha and neighbourhood, which now lies over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood.

“Light to moderate rains will continue over many parts of Odisha till October 11. Thereafter, rains will continue over southern districts of the State whereas rest parts will witness isolated light rains only,” Skymet said.