Pandian reviews 5Ts in Malkangiri DHH

MALKANGIRI: Secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Transformation and Initiatives (5Ts) VK Pandian on Wednesday made a surprise visit to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here and took stock of the State Government’s ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme.

Taking everyone by surprise, Pandian accompanied by Finance Secretary Ashok Meena and Director of National Health Mission Shalini Pandit rushed to the DHH immediately after landing at BSF sector headquarters helipad at MV-3 at around 10.45 am.

They visited the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), Gynaecology, Diarrhoea and Paediatric wards and reviewed the 5Ts - Transparency, Teamwork, Technology, Time and Transformation initiative. Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal was also present.

They interacted with patients and their attendants in different wards and sought to know about the behaviour of doctors towards them and their satisfaction level over the treatment being provided to them.

The visiting officials expressed their satisfaction over implementation of 5Ts under the Mo Sarkar initiative in the DHH, said Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Ajaya Baitharu. “Under the Mo Sarkar initiative, people are the real owners of Government hospitals. The idea is to give a healing touch to them by showing good behaviour, providing the right diagnosis and treatment while inculcating a feeling among them that the hospital is theirs,” he said.

During discussion with the visiting team, Baitharu requested for opening an Aahaar centre and canteen on the premises of the DHH for benefit of attendants of patients. The team was also apprised of the shortage of equipment and doctors in the hospital, he added.