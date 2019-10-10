Home States Odisha

PM-Kisan benefits over 30 lakh farmers from State

The second highest number of 1,78,528 beneficiaries are from Balasore district.

Published: 10th October 2019 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Centre relaxed mandatory requirement of Aadhaar seeding as a pre-condition for release of funds to beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Kissan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, over 30 lakh farmers of the State have received first instalment of financial assistance of `2,000.
The State Government which has provided monetary assistance of `5,000 to 51.5 lakh small and marginal farmers and landless agriculture labourers under KALIA scheme till May 2019 has provided a list of 30,92,972 farmers to the Centre so far.

The Centre has provided the first instalment of `2,000 to 30,26,024 lakh beneficiaries and second instalment of a similar amount to 9,34,797 farmers. Maximum number of beneficiaries are from tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district. While 2,26,001 farmers out of a list of 2,28,591 have received first dose of PM-Kisan assistance, 63,042 of them have been paid the second instalment.

The second highest number of 1,78,528 beneficiaries are from Balasore district. As many as 56,494 out of 1,85,799 farmers have received two instalments. Lowest number of beneficiaries are from Jharsuguda district.

The Centre, which has received a list of 33,195 farmers from the State, has provided first instalment of income support to 33,085 and second instalment to 11,492 farmers, said a PM-Kisan status report.

Though the Centre had made Aadhaar seeding mandatory for release of further dose of assistance to beneficiaries who had received one or two instalments after August 1, 2019, the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on Wednesday decided to relax norms till November as a large number of states have very low saturation of Aadhaar linking.

The PM-Kisan scheme was launched by the Centre just before the general election on February 24 this year. The State Government had sent a list of only 12,45,000 farmers to the Centre in the first phase and  9,36,139 of them had received the first installment of financial assistance under the scheme.
While the Centre is going to release the third instalment for Rabi cultivation, a large number of farmers from the State are yet to receive their first instalment due to delay in submission of beneficiaries list by the State and lack of Aadhaar-linking.

Farm incentives
State sent a list of 30,92,972 farmers to Centre for PM-KISAN
First instalment of `2,000 provided to 30,26,024 lakh beneficiaries
Second instalment released to 9,34,797 farmers
Highest number of beneficiaries from Mayurbhanj dist
Jharsuguda district has the lowest number of beneficiaries

