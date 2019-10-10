Home States Odisha

Sarangi opposed at Balasore

Former BJD Lok Sabha member Rabindra Jena was present in the programme.

Published: 10th October 2019 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Pratap Sarangi on Tuesday faced opposition from a section of the organisers of a cultural programme at Gopal Gaon here and not allowed to take part in the traditional ‘Badi Khela’ event.

He had gone there to attend the programme organised by Gopal Gaon Akhada Committee to mark the Vijaya Dashami celebrations. The  ‘Akhada’, also known as ‘Badi Khela’ is a demonstration of traditional martial arts with sticks. However, some members of the committee and BJD workers did not allow him to participate in the programme.

Arup Swain, a BJD worker and member of the committee, opposed his participation stating that the Union Minister has done nothing for development of the people of Balasore Lok Sabha constituency.
Reacting on the issue, Sarangi said, “I had gone there on the request of the people, but I was not allowed to participate.”

