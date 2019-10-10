Home States Odisha

Self-immolation over failed love affair

However, Krushna’s wife lodged a complaint with Balikuda police alleging that her husband was murdered by miscreants over his love affair with a married woman.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Wednesday revealed that the death of a man due to burns at Debgram village in Balikuda was not a case of murder but self-immolation over failed love affair.

Jagatsinghpur SDPO Prakash Chandra Pal said preliminary investigation into the death of Krushna Champatiray, belonging to Chandpur in Nayagarh district, revealed that the man set himself ablaze after his love proposal was rejected by a married woman.

On Saturday night, Krushna, who is married, used petrol to set himself on fire. On hearing his screams, locals rushed to the spot and took him to the district headquarters hospital where he succumbed to burns the next day.

The SDPO said the victim had a one-sided love affair with a married woman and wanted to marry her. However, the woman turned down his proposal following which Krushna took the extreme step, he added.

