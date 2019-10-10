‘Sindoor Khela’ ritual performed at Baripada

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Hundreds of married women on Tuesday participated in ‘Sindoor Khela’ ritual here on the occasion of Vijay Dasami to bid adieu to Goddess Durga at Sahid Padia puja mandap.

The ritual is largely performed by Bengali women by applying vermilion on each others’ faces. Bengali women residing in Lalbazaar, Kalimandir Sahi and other areas of the town thronged the 86-year-old puja mandap to offer ‘Sindoor’ and sweets to the deity during ‘Visarjan puja’. The Bengali women, dressed in white saree with red border, performed ‘arati’ and then applied ‘Sindoor’ on Goddess’ forehead and feet. Local women also participated in the ritual.

A devotee, Susmita Ghosal, said ‘Sindoor Khela’ started at 3.30 pm after the priest completed all religious and special rituals on Vijay Dasami. ‘Sindoor Khela’ ritual has been observed at the mandap since long, she added.

Another devotee, Minakhi Chakraborty, said, “Devi Durga comes to her parent’s house for five days. She returns to her in-law’s house on Vijay Dasami. We perform special rituals and offer sweets to bid adieu to Goddess Durga and invite Her to next year’s puja.”