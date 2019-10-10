Treat for family members of police on Vijay Dasami

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An entertainment programme under the banner of Odisha Police Parivar Kalyan Kendra, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate, was organised at Commissionerate Police headquarters here on Tuesday on the occasion of Vijaya Dasami.

Ollywood artists Sabyasachi Mishra, Archita Sahu, Abhishek Rath, Anubha, Lipsa Mishra and Sujeet Paikray entertained the family members of Commissionerate Police officers and personnel, who are mostly involved in duties in all the festivals round the year, including Durga Puja.

“Police department has Parivar Kalyan Kendra and it is supposed to organise programmes through out the year. Efforts are being made to make Parivar Kalyan Kendra proactive,” Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi said.

Everyone celebrates Durga Puja with their families but police are unable to because of their duties and responsibilities. We want to thank the artists who came here and appreciated the police for maintaining law and order situation during festivals so that the citizens can enjoy, he added.

“We have never thought about the families of policemen/policewomen who perform their duties round-the-clock during festivals. The family members of police have set an example of sacrifice as during every festival the security personnel are busy performing their duties and are away from their loved ones,” Sabyasachi Mishra said.

“It was an attempt by Commissionerate Police to entertain the family members of the police. In movies, I have entertained the audience but entertaining the family members of police was a new experience and I am very happy from the kind of response I received from them,” Sahu said. Family members of all ranks of police officers and personnel were present during the event, which commenced at 11 am on Tuesday.

“We never got an opportunity to visit Commissionerate Police office but today we got a chance to do so,” a policeman’s daughter said. Police Commissioner’s wife, Nandini Sarangi, attended among the .