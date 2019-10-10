Home States Odisha

Youth fakes own kidnap, four held

However, after some time, a phone call came to Panchanan telling him that his son had been abducted.

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A 20-year-old youth was arrested along with his three friends for faking his own kidnapping to extract `65,000 from his father.

Police said Gourav Ghosh of Angul town on Saturday  sought `40,000 from his father Panchanan to pay one Papu of Talcher. He pleaded for the money stating that he will be murdered by Papu if he did not pay up. Believing his son, Panchanan obliged and after getting the money, Gourav went to Talcher the same day.

However, after some time, a phone call came to Panchanan telling him that his son had been abducted. The caller identified himself as Shakti and demanded `25,000 ransom. He asked Panchanan to bring the money to an isolated place near the Police Training College in Angul town. But when Panchanan reached the place, he was assaulted by the miscreants who decamped with the money without returning Gourav.

Smelling foul play, Panchanan informed the matter to Angul police who swung into action and found Gourav to have staged the abduction drama with the help of his friends. All the four were arrested. Police said Gourav is the only son of Panchanan and had been duping money from his father on some pretext or the other for the last two years. There was no person with the name of Papu. The fictitious person had been conjured up by Gourav to get the money from his father.

