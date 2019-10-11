Elephant herd enters Lanjigarh

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Villagers of Lanjigarh, Trilochanpur and Chatrapur gram panchayats of Lanjigarh block are spending sleepless nights since Monday with a herd of 10 elephants straying into the area from Rahul Jhimri reserve forest.

An elephant calf separated from the herd and entered into Belangbundel village where it injured a 42-year-old woman Janki Good. The elephants have so far damaged standing paddy crops in Banigaon, Bharavgudi under Lanjigarh gram panchayat and Leptaguda under Chatarpur gram panchayat.

Forest officer of Biswanathpur range, Laxya Majhi said forest officials along with villagers are making efforts to drive the elephants back into Rahul Jhimri forest. Assessment of damage will be done after elephants leave the human habitations, he added.