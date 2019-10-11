Home States Odisha

Employability boost for rural youths

Jali Barik of Gondia block completed her training in retail salesmanship recently and is now employed in a mall in Dhenkanal town.

DHENKANAL: As many as 800 youths in 15-35 age group from rural areas of the district have completed capacity building training under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya-Gramin Kaushal Yojana (DDU-GKY) and around 70 per cent of them have been offered jobs in Odisha and outside.

The district has three DDU-GKY centres and the youths are imparted training on trades such as retail salesmanship, industrial sewing machine operation, welding, electrician and security supervisor. These centres function under the supervision of District Supply & Marketing Society (DSMS), a unit of ORMAS. The duration of each course varies from three to six months, said Synergy Institute Centre manager Chandradwaj Nayak.

The candidates for these courses are selected through camps held in blocks on the basis of their socio-economic status, caste and other guidelines. Besides, candidates from within the district and those from Nuapada, Nabarangpur and Jajpur too are admitted to the courses.

Jali Barik of Gondia block completed her training in retail salesmanship recently and is now employed in a mall in Dhenkanal town. She said the course offered her the opportunity to support her family and study in college at the same time.

CEO of DSMS, Dhenkanal Sanjib Kumar Mohanty said after completion of training, the candidates are provided mobilisation support to help them get jobs, which in a few cases, are offered outside the State. Besides, every candidate who enrols for the capacity building training is given free bag, study materials, lodging and dress.

