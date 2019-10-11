Home States Odisha

Gold worth Rs 4 cr seized from train

The seizure took place between Rajgangpur and Jharsuguda stations and two persons carrying the contraband were detained.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A team of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Bhubaneswar assisted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on Thursday seized gold biscuits worth about ` four crore from two passengers travelling in Mumbai-bound Jnaneswari Super Deluxe Express.The seizure took place between Rajgangpur and Jharsuguda stations and two persons carrying the contraband were detained.

Sources in the RPF said the DRI team had prior information about illegal transportation of the gold in the Jnaneswari Express. Accordingly, the team boarded B-3 coach of the train at Rourkela. They searched the luggage of two accused persons, D Yadav and Rahul Aryan travelling in the coach. The recovery included 110 pieces of gold biscuits each weighing about 100 gram. The DRI team got down from the train with the accused persons at Jharsuguda station and returned to Rourkela before leaving for an undisclosed location. While Assistant Security Commissioner of RPF SK Chaudhary refused to talk on the issue, Superintendent of Railway Police P Patel pleaded ignorance saying the GRP was not informed about the raid.

