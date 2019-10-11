Home States Odisha

Govt asks RTOs to extend working hours

Last month, the State Government had directed Transport department offices to remain open even on holidays to facilitate preparation of required documents.

Published: 11th October 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda on Thursday directed the regional transport offices (RTOs) to extend working hours on week days so that those can remain closed on Government holidays.

However, the Regional Transport Officers have been instructed to organise camps in interior areas on Government holidays to issue learning licences depending on the requirement under their respective jurisdiction.

Last month, the State Government had directed Transport department offices to remain open even on holidays to facilitate preparation of required documents. Transport department sources said over 1.6 lakh learning licences have been issued in Odisha and about two lakh learning licences are still pending across the State.

The RTOs have also been directed to organise learning licence camps at schools, colleges and block offices where computer labs are available and collect fees or take biometrics from the applicants on the spot. “RTOs have also been instructed to train the nearby Common Service Centres (CSC) officials and cyber cafe staff so that they can help the licence applicants fill up applications online, make fee payment, generate receipts and book slots for them,” Panda said.

Panda has also asked all SPs and Twin City DCPs to verify documents like driving licences, registration certificates, insurance, and others, either in physical or digital form while conducting checking.

As per the directions of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, digital platforms like DigiLocker and mParivahan have been recognised as verified applications.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp