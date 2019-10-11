Govt asks RTOs to extend working hours

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda on Thursday directed the regional transport offices (RTOs) to extend working hours on week days so that those can remain closed on Government holidays.

However, the Regional Transport Officers have been instructed to organise camps in interior areas on Government holidays to issue learning licences depending on the requirement under their respective jurisdiction.

Last month, the State Government had directed Transport department offices to remain open even on holidays to facilitate preparation of required documents. Transport department sources said over 1.6 lakh learning licences have been issued in Odisha and about two lakh learning licences are still pending across the State.

The RTOs have also been directed to organise learning licence camps at schools, colleges and block offices where computer labs are available and collect fees or take biometrics from the applicants on the spot. “RTOs have also been instructed to train the nearby Common Service Centres (CSC) officials and cyber cafe staff so that they can help the licence applicants fill up applications online, make fee payment, generate receipts and book slots for them,” Panda said.

Panda has also asked all SPs and Twin City DCPs to verify documents like driving licences, registration certificates, insurance, and others, either in physical or digital form while conducting checking.

As per the directions of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, digital platforms like DigiLocker and mParivahan have been recognised as verified applications.