Pest attack on paddy crops in Dabugam

JEYPORE: Kharif paddy crops over a large area of Dabugam panchayat in Nabarangpur district have been damaged by Brown Planthopper (BPH) pests. Farmers said the paddy plants, which were now in flowering stage have been completely damaged by the BPH.While the plants have turned brown, high moisture content due to continuous rain in the region has further aggravated the situation with pesticides having little impact on the pests. The farmers appealed to the district agriculture officials to take stock of the situation and distribute pesticides to control the spread of BPH. Earlier, farmers of Umerkote, Kosagumuda and Nandahandi blocks had complained of pest attack.The vulnerability of paddy and other crops to pest attacks is high this year in different parts of Nabarangpur due to continuous rains and water flowing on to farm fields.
