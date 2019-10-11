Home States Odisha

Youth found dead in water tank

A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a water tank in the quarters at Unit IX here on Thursday.

Published: 11th October 2019 05:18 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a water tank in the quarters at Unit IX here on Thursday.

The deceased, Pirjyak Jena (19) was staying in the quarters with his parents under Kharavela Nagar police limits.

As per reports, Jena went to the terrace of the quarters and reportedly took off his clothes before stepping into the overhead water tank.

“According to preliminary investigation, it seems Jena was addicted to drugs and stepped into the water tank in an inebriated condition. However, suicide angle cannot be ruled out and we are awaiting his post-mortem report,” police said.

Sources said he had quit studies in 2016 and was also sent to a rehabilitation centre by family members.
A case of unnatural death has been registered.

