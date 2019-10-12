Home States Odisha

Cops take tech alibi to beat ‘Mo Sarkar’ radar

 The State Government’s people outreach programme under ‘Mo Sarkar’ seems to have been stonewalled by technology illiteracy and lack of acceptance at ground level of police hierarchy. 

Published: 12th October 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government’s people outreach programme under ‘Mo Sarkar’ seems to have been stonewalled by technology illiteracy and lack of acceptance at ground level of police hierarchy. 
The case in point is registration of complaint at police stations in Citizen Portal under Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS). Under the system, on registering a complaint in the Citizen Portal, a registration number and an acknowledgement are automatically generated and given to the complainant. Its purpose is to ensure digital monitoring of the complaint by the officers. But, officials in several police stations have been found to be providing hand written acknowledgements to the complainants which results in delay of registration of complaints as well as getting a chance to offer feedbacks under ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme.

While tech ignorance is a hurdle, in many place, police personnel are using it as an alibi so as to avoid or at least delay the whole process of feedback generation which brings them under scanner.
Technically speaking, there is a complaint management system module in the CCTNS like the FIR module. The moment something is presented in a police station, which does not reveal a cognisable offence and an FIR can not be registered, such a report is entered in the complaint registration option of the Citizen Portal, data is stored and a number is generated.
Immediately, an SMS having the complaint number is sent to the complainant’s mobile phone. As the inquiry progresses, the complainant is informed about the development through SMSes.
After investigation and verification, if the complaint reveals that a cognisable offence has been committed, an FIR is registered and if no substance is found in the allegations, the complainant is informed that the matter has been closed. 
Ruling out hand written complaint registration receipt, Director General of Police Bijay Kumar Sharma said it is not required as the CCTNS generates printed receipts and also sends SMS to the complainant on his/her mobile phone number.
A police officer in the City said they initially issue handwritten complaint receipt and register it in the Citizen Portal later due to various reasons. “At times, the diary in-charge officer and other officials are occupied with other works. Besides, some officials are not acquainted with the CCTNS for which initially hand written receipts are given to the complainants. However, we ensure that the complaint is registered online later,” he said.
But he admitted that the complainant, who has been issued handwritten receipt, has to visit the police station again to acquire the receipt generated by CCTNS.

