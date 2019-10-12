Home States Odisha

Home guard files complaint against MLA’s husband

Home guard Ranjan Kumar Mallick, who is posted in Bari police station, alleged that Debendra Das, husband of local BJD MLA Sunanda Das, manhandled him on Thursday afternoon.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Even as the State Government is making all out efforts to promote professionalism among police officials under its ‘Mo Sarkar’ scheme,  one of its MLA’s kin has been accused of manhandling and threatening a home guard at Bari in the district.

In his complaint, Mallick said Debendra along with local Zilla Parishad member and a few of their supporters stopped his motorcycle when he was going to the police station. The BJD leaders and their supporters allegedly abused and manhandled him in full public view. “The legislator’s husband also made casteist remarks against me and gave death threats,” Mallick alleged.

Sources said Mallick was part of the police squad that was tasked to remove banners and hoardings of political parties in Bari Assembly constituency during the 2019 General Elections. 
On this account, Debendra reportedly nursed a grudge against Mallick as he had removed some posters and hoardings of Sunanda and the party which were put up illegally during election campaigning.
Contacted Bari IIC Markand Mishra admitted to have received the complaint from the home guard. “The matter is being investigated and action will be taken against the guilty,” he said.
On the other hand, neither the MLA nor her husband could be reached for their comment on the matter.

