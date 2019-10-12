Home States Odisha

Khaps go silent, steer clear of voicing political support  

However, one cannot rule them out completely in these polls.

Published: 12th October 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The khaps, self-styled caste councils (Kangaroo courts) which have been doing moral policing in the hinterland for decades and influenced the political choices are now slowing losing their relevance. However, one cannot rule them out completely in these polls.
So far the pressure groups have not voiced support for any party openly. In the 2014 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, they voted overwhelmingly for the BJP. The Jats are usually vocal supporters of whichever party they decide to back, but this time they have gone silent and have adopted a wait-and-watch policy. 

Tulsi Grewal of Meham Chaubisi, one of the most powerful khap, which has influence in at least five Assembly seats in Rohtak, Jind, Hisar and Bhiwani districts, says, “The image of khaps have been dented in the past by a political party on the issue of Jat reservation and incidents afterwards. Also to some extent the khaps leaders were to be blamed.  Now, khaps are a divided house, we are not supporting any candidate but working silently.” 

“It will not be easy for the ruling BJP to win these elections as on many seats it is a tough contest between the saffron party, Congress and JJP. The khaps are not supporting any party but individual candidates,” said Sube Singh of the Sarva Khap Jat Panchayat. 

A few khap leaders on the condition of anonymity said, “A political party has mislead the people that is taking very section of the society chhattis biradari (36 communities) together with itself and has promoted brotherhood in the state. That has not been the case and it has tried to create a caste divide. The khaps are social bodies which are now trying to weave back that the torn social fabric.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp