‘Mo Sarkar’ gets a taste of Aahar

3-member team visits Phulbani DHH and Boudh hospital to inspect healthcare 
 

Published: 12th October 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, 5Ts Secretary VK Pandian and NRHM Director Shalini Pandit having lunch at Aahar centre in Boudh Hospital I Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and Secretary to Chief Minister’s Transformation and Initiatives (5T) VK Pandian on Friday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Phulbani and had Aahar meal at the Boudh Hospital.

After visiting the DHHs in Kalahandi and Nuapada on Thursday, the senior officials accompanied by National Health Mission Director Shalini Pandit arrived at the DHH in Phulbani town in the morning to access healthcare facilities.

The team sought feedback from patients and their attendants in gynaecology, paediatric and other wards on implementation of 5Ts under Mo Sarkar initiative launched by the State Government on October 2. They also spoke to district health officials and DHH doctors about infrastructure issues and other problems in the hospital. 

On the other hand, members of the Milita Nagarika Manch who had planned to hold a dharna in wake of Chief Secretary and 5Ts Secretary’s visit to the town, called off their agitation following a meeting with

Tripathy which was arranged by Kandhamal SP Prateek Singh. 
They spoke to Tripathy about the need for establishment of a medical college in Phulbani. They told him that although Kandhamal district is located at the centre of Odisha, people of the district have to travel to other districts to avail healthcare. Although there are PHCs, CHCs and one DHH in the district, they do not have adequate doctors. The Chief Secretary assured them to look into the demand.
The three-member team then went to Boudh Hospital to take stock of medical services being provided to patients. 

After interacting with patients and taking their feedback on their experiences at the government hospital, they held a meeting where Pandian emphasised on effective implementation of 5Ts in patient care. He directed district health officials and doctors to maintain cleanliness in the hospital and provide proper medical facilities to patients on time.

The team then had a lunch of rice and dalma served at the Aahar centre located on the premises. Pandian along with Tripathy and Pandit purchased `5 coupons for the Aahar meals. 

