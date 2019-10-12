NH blocked over girl’s ‘murder’ in Junagarh  

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: National Highway-26 in front of Junagarh police station was blocked by locals on Friday protesting delay in arrest of accused involved in murder of a girl.

The girl of Junagarh was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the house of her brother-in-law in Bhainriguda village on September 14. She had gone there to visit her sister and brother-in-law but was found hanging from the ceiling of the house.

Her family members alleged that she did not commit suicide but was murdered. Alleging that police have been delaying investigation in the case, her family members and locals burnt tyres on NH-26 and blocked it for four hours. The agitators were pacified after ASP Gopinatha Manipatra assured them of proper investigation.