Train to Nayagarh from Oct 15  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Railways on Friday approved an express train to ply between Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh town. The train will be flagged off on October 15 under the Sewa service, an initiative for better connectivity between smaller towns and important cities.

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal will flag off the train through video-conferencing from New Delhi. Though two passenger trains are now plying between Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh, this is the first express train on to ply on the route. The train will depart from Bhubaneswar station at 6.40 pm and reach Nayagarh at 8.45 pm. Similarly, it will leave Nayagarh station at 6.30 am and reach Bhubaneswar at 9 am.

It will have six commercial stoppages at Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road Junction, Khurda Town, Begunia, Rajsunakhala, Bolagarh Road and Nayagarh town. Bhubaneswar - Nayagarh Town Express is one among 10 trains introduced by the Ministry of Railways in the country under the Sewa Service.