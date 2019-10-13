Dhenkanal gears up for Laxmi Puja

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Dhenkanal is all set to celebrate Laxmi Puja with theme-based pandals and brightly illuminated streets and markets all set to welcome thousands of devotees to the town.

The puja will start from Sunday and continue till October 24.

About 38 puja pandals have been erected on the stretch from college bypass to Korian bypass.

A total of 500 artists and masons are working round the clock to ensure visitors to the pandals have a great time.

This year, the pandal at Jawahar Chowk will celebrate its platinum jubilee. Similarly, Korian Swapneswar puja committee will celebrate its golden jubilee.

Vendors from other States have arrived in the town and set up their stalls in the town markets.

Joint puja committee president Biswanath Behera said all preparations have been made to ensure devotees do not face any problem during the puja.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the district administration and police for the puja.

Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera has directed CESU to complete all renovation work on time to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the event.