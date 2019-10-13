District collector issued show cause, CDMO suspended for lapses in 'Mo Sarkar' implementation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Sunday acted against two senior officials, district collector of Sundargarh and in-charge Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) of the district for dereliction of duty and lapses in the implementation of the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme.

While a show-cause notice was issued to district collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, in-charge CDMO Pankaj Patel has been placed under suspension.

Action against the two officials came after the visit of Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra and secretary in the department of 5Ts secretary VK Pandian to the district headquarters hospital of Sundargarh.

Pandian was on a tour to Sundergarh district on Sunday as part of his district visit to take stock of the ground realities in implementation of the Mo Sarkar Yojana.

Official sources said his visit to the district headquarters hospital in Sundergarh town found that there was a dereliction of duty by the CDMO and the supervisor responsibility on the part of the district collector.