District collector issued show cause, CDMO suspended for lapses in 'Mo Sarkar' implementation

While a show-cause notice was issued to district collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, in-charge CDMO Pankaj Patel has been placed under suspension.

Published: 13th October 2019 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launching ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme at Saheed Nagar police station in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Also seen are DGP B K Sharma, Secretary, 5T, V Karthikeyan Pandian and Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launching ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme at Saheed Nagar police station in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Also seen are DGP B K Sharma, Secretary, 5T, V Karthikeyan Pandian and Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Sunday acted against two senior officials, district collector of Sundargarh and in-charge Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) of the district for dereliction of duty and lapses in the implementation of the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme.

Action against the two officials came after the visit of Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra and secretary in the department of 5Ts secretary VK Pandian to the district headquarters hospital of Sundargarh.

Pandian was on a tour to Sundergarh district on Sunday as part of his district visit to take stock of the ground realities in implementation of the Mo Sarkar Yojana.

Official sources said his visit to the district headquarters hospital in Sundergarh town found that there was a dereliction of duty by the CDMO and the supervisor responsibility on the part of the district collector.

