Elderly patient jumps off SCB building, dies

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  In a shocking incident, an elderly patient undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) allegedly committed suicide by jumping off third floor of the medicine ward on Saturday.

While the SCBMCH authorities have termed the incident a suicide, sources, however, alleged that this was an accident caused by the carelessness of hospital administration.

The deceased, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, is aged about 75. He was admitted to the hospital on October 7. He was undergoing treatment in the male destitute ward on the third floor of the New Medicine Building.

The patient all of sudden broke open the window grill and jumped off.  “The elderly patient’s death occurred at about 1.30 pm.

Three attendants were allotted to the special ward. After completing his daily ablution, the patient was given necessary treatment and then lunch.

When the attendants were busy with other patients, the man impulsively bent the rods of a window and jumped off,” said SCBMCH Superintendent C B K Mohanty.

He was immediately rescued in critical condition and rushed for treatment but was declared brought dead, Mohanty added.

However, the incident has raised questions on security measures of the premier Government-run hospital of the State.

Sources said the man’s bed was located near the window. Taking advantage of inadequate supervision, he was peeping through the open ledge of the window grill when he fell down. 

Meanwhile, SCBMCH authorities have formed a three-member committee comprising Dr Rina Mohanty and Dr Nirmal Sahu headed by Prof Jayant Panda to conduct a probe into the incident.

The authorities have also issued showcause notice to the private agency which is providing attendants for taking care of destitute patients, seeking a clarification over the incident.

An unnatural death case has been registered at Mangalabag police station. 

